This Harry Potter Screenwriter's Favorite Character Makes Perfect Sense

The "Harry Potter" movie series, which spanned from 2001 to 2011, is remarkably consistent and coherent. They certainly aren't perfect, but we still got eight movies that all range somewhere from decent to amazing. There is no bad "Harry Potter" film, unless of course you're counting the "Fantastic Beasts" movies, which I don't.

A lot of that consistency comes down to how the franchise kept the same screenwriter for every film except the fifth one. Screenwriter Steve Kloves took a break from the property due to burnout from writing "Goblet of Fire," and returned with "Half-Blood Prince" to finish those final three films. People love to attribute the storytelling choices in each film to the individual directors, but a lot of the credit should go to Kloves, who put a ton of work into figuring out how to streamline these big complicated books into feature films of reasonable length.

As for what element Kloves gets the most blame for? It has to be his depiction of Hermione and Ron, a portrayal that is seemingly clouded by his favoritism towards Hermione at Ron's expense. As Kloves explained in a 2016 interview between him and the books' author, J.K. Rowling, he had told Rowling early into the production that Hermione was his favorite character. This pleasantly surprised Rowling, as before the movies Ron was largely considered the books' fan-favorite standout.

"[Hermione] had this huge intelligence, but it was really a kind of exasperating, frustrating character in a way that ... she was like the girl that bothered you in school but you couldn't stop thinking about her," Kloves explained. When Rowling noted that Hermione wasn't the "easiest person to like," Kloves noted, "That was what I liked about her ... The thing I liked about all the characters were that they were misfits, and almost no one more than she."