Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Had To Make 1883 In An Impossible Amount Of Time

Spin-offs are temperamental creatures. Coming off a surefire hit with potentially no familiar faces helping them along makes them a risk — something Sheridan and Paramount were all too aware of while developing "1883." Thankfully, however, the overseer of the "Yellowstone" universe knew just how to tame this particular spin-off. He just needed a few key elements to do so.

During the show's premiere and with its youngest star, Audie Rick, present, Sheridan was kind enough to explain how his chat with Hill-Edgar about the future of the Duttons' past went down from his side of things. "Look, we are betting the house on this, and we are trucked if you don't do it," Sheridan recalled the exec telling him (being careful to avoid any F-bombs in the process). "We're paying you a lot of trucking money, so you trucking figure it out!'"

From there, the "1883" creative took a risk and laid out all the issues he'd need to avoid along the way. "It was impossible to have something air in seven months that wasn't cast, with no locations and no other scripts," Sheridan confessed. "I said, 'This first episode I've written is the best thing I've ever written. If I can't have the time to make it right, I need everything else. I need the toys, I need the cast, I need the team. You will need to trust me, and it's going to hurt.' And I did not hear the word 'no,' at all," From there, Sheridan roamed free across one of the harshest chapters in Dutton lore, and it was absolutely worth it.

"1883" is currently streaming on Paramount+.