Zoë Kravitz Kravitz & Channing Tatum's 2024 Thriller Is Taking Over Prime Video's Charts
Just like Netflix, Prime Video's most-watched charts can be an uneven affair. For every quickly-forgotten Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin action comedy that hits the Prime Video rankings, there's a beloved John Candy movie reminding us all how it's supposed to be done. Now, yet another solid film is proving that streaming audiences can demand more than generic SVOD slop, as "Blink Twice" is making an impressive run up the Prime Video charts.
Directed by Zoë Kravitz, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside E.T. Feigenbaum ("High Fidelity"), "Blink Twice" was one of the biggest surprises of 2024, establishing Kravitz as not just a capable filmmaker, but also a director to watch moving forward. The film stars Naomi Ackie as cocktail waitress Frida, who, alongside her friend Jess (Alia Shawkat), accepts an invitation to the private island of tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum). Once on the island, however, Frida slowly begins to suspect that all is not quite what it seems in this easy-going paradise. Things go from tense and uncomfortable to straight-up twisted as Frida uncovers the true intent of her host and his entourage of insufferable yuppie bros. The film's final act builds to an intense mind-f*** of a denouement, so that by the end of "Blink Twice," you're left as breathless as the vengeful final girls of Kravtiz's inspired psychological thriller.
"Blink Twice" was already a modest box office success, but now it's proving to be equally (if not more) successful on streaming, with the film garnering a truly global audience and taking over the Prime Video charts.
Blink Twice has Prime Video viewers transfixed
At a time when a truly abject Cameron Diaz film is dominating the Netflix charts, it's nice to see Zoë Kravitz's thriller doing the same over on Amazon's Prime Video service. "Blink Twice" hit Prime Video on January 21, 2024, and was made available in multiple countries around the world. Since then, it has become nothing short of a mega hit for the platform, hitting number one in the U.S. and charting in 101 countries as of January 27. But that's just the beginning of this film's streaming success story.
Stateside, "Blink Twice" has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the most-watched charts on Prime Video. According to FlixPatrol, a site that aggregates streaming viewership figures from across the various platforms, the day after the film hit Prime Video it was already being streamed enough to chart at number six. But the following day, January 23, it went straight to number one, where it has sat ever since, allowing it to make the second spot on the overall U.S. chart (for movies and TV alike). That's about as good as Amazon and Kravitz could have hoped for, but there's more.
In Madagascar, North Macedonia, and Slovenia, the film has been number one ever since it hit the service. It also currently sits at number two on the charts in 56 other countries, suggesting "Blink Twice" could take the top spot in plenty more markets over the coming week. On top of all that, in the 101 countries in which "Blink Twice" is charting, its lowest chart position is fifth, and that's just in Malaysia and Turkey.
All of this has made "Blink Twice" nothing short of a steaming sensation, which is reflected in other Prime Video charts. At the time of writing, the film is number one in 36 countries, which, as the FlixPatrol Top 10 shows, is enough to propel it to the number two spot on the global most-watched films chart for Prime Video.