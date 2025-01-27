Zoë Kravitz Kravitz & Channing Tatum's 2024 Thriller Is Taking Over Prime Video's Charts

At a time when a truly abject Cameron Diaz film is dominating the Netflix charts, it's nice to see Zoë Kravitz's thriller doing the same over on Amazon's Prime Video service. "Blink Twice" hit Prime Video on January 21, 2024, and was made available in multiple countries around the world. Since then, it has become nothing short of a mega hit for the platform, hitting number one in the U.S. and charting in 101 countries as of January 27. But that's just the beginning of this film's streaming success story.

Stateside, "Blink Twice" has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the most-watched charts on Prime Video. According to FlixPatrol, a site that aggregates streaming viewership figures from across the various platforms, the day after the film hit Prime Video it was already being streamed enough to chart at number six. But the following day, January 23, it went straight to number one, where it has sat ever since, allowing it to make the second spot on the overall U.S. chart (for movies and TV alike). That's about as good as Amazon and Kravitz could have hoped for, but there's more.

In Madagascar, North Macedonia, and Slovenia, the film has been number one ever since it hit the service. It also currently sits at number two on the charts in 56 other countries, suggesting "Blink Twice" could take the top spot in plenty more markets over the coming week. On top of all that, in the 101 countries in which "Blink Twice" is charting, its lowest chart position is fifth, and that's just in Malaysia and Turkey.

All of this has made "Blink Twice" nothing short of a steaming sensation, which is reflected in other Prime Video charts. At the time of writing, the film is number one in 36 countries, which, as the FlixPatrol Top 10 shows, is enough to propel it to the number two spot on the global most-watched films chart for Prime Video.