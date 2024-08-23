Blink Twice Ending Explained: No One Man Should Have All That Power

While Slater's apparent death as the flames engulfed his property feinted at a traditional rape/revenge story ending, Kravitz takes things a step further. The movie's final moments reveal that Frida has married Slater and is using his own technology to oppress him — a true "taste of his own medicine" scenario. Crucially, though, Frida has also taken over Slater's company. For Kravitz, "Blink Twice" is about one thing above all else: power. Slater had robbed Frida of the power to make her own decisions by drugging her and putting her through his sick game, offering her body up to his rich pals along the way as if she were a new golf club he let them borrow for a few swings. But by the end, Frida and Sarah slashed their way through that layer of oppression, and Frida has installed herself in a position of authority in a business environment where women have been historically excluded. As the cherry on top of the sundae, Frida has compiled enough evidence to have Rich, Slater's wealthy therapist pal (and one of her assailants), arrested.

The last few minutes of the film is a cascade of catharsis, an elaborate retaliation that doesn't simply wipe out these bad men who have abused her by giving them a quick death, but instead subjects them to levels of oppression they couldn't fathom would ever happen to rich, white men like them. She suffered unimaginable losses, but Frida has finally found a way to get what she always wanted: a seat at the table.

