A John Candy Movie Lands On Prime Video's Top Charts 35 Years After Its Release

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and that means people are gathering around to watch lots of Christmas movies. If not an outright Christmas movie, they also tend to seek out good-natured entertainment that the whole family can enjoy. Enter "Uncle Buck," which is a stone cold John Candy classic that has been beloved by audiences ever since it first hit theaters 35 years ago. Case in point, the film is once again finding its audience on streaming as the holidays approach.

Director John Hughes' 1989 comedy is currently trending on Amazon Prime Video's most-watched movie list at number nine, per FlixPatrol. While "Uncle Buck" is not technically a Christmas movie, it has a lot of the hallmarks of one, including good-hearted humor, "Home Alone" actor Macaulay Culkin, and yes, John Candy, star of "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" (a film that Candy helped make a classic with his heartfelt improvisation). So it's not exactly hard to see why people are seeking it out at this time of year.

For those who may need a little refresher, "Uncle Buck" stars Candy as Buck Russell, a responsibility-eschewing bachelor who winds up in charge of his nephew and nieces during a family crisis. As Buck attempts to adjust to life in the suburbs while charming his younger relatives, however, his carefree attitude rubs certain members of his family the wrong way.

Like so many other John Hughes films, "Uncle Buck" was a hit in its day, and even spawned a TV spinoff which, well, the less said about it, the better. (Mind you, I'm not referring to the short-lived "Uncle Buck" reboot series from 2016, either.) But this was the '80s and such things were customary at the time. It's easy to forget that there was a "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" TV show as well. There was also a "Rambo" cartoon made for kids, but that's another conversation entirely.