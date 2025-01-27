Star Wars: What Tusken Raiders Look Like Without Masks

There are plenty of weird aliens roaming around the "Star Wars" universe, but one of the earliest ones the property introduced was the Tusken Raiders. Described with contempt by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as "Sand People" in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," these particular Tusken Raiders attack Luke and nearly steal his car (well, landspeeder) before old Ben/Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) swoops in to scare them away. He then tells Luke they need to leave the scene soon, explaining, "The Sand People are easily startled but they will soon be back, and in greater numbers."

We don't see a whole lot of the Tusken Raiders after this in the original trilogy, but they do make a major return in the prequels, most notably when Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) murders a whole bunch of them — men, women, and children alike. It's a dark moment for the character, but given that Anakin's still got a whole movie to go before his Darth Vader heel turn after that, it's not meant to be too dark. Indeed, although Anakin killing the Raiders is meant to show how troubled he is and how he has potential for causing great harm, it's not framed as an unforgivable action; Anakin's wife-to-be Padme (Natalie Portman) doesn't seem to hold it against him, perhaps because she too doesn't consider the Tusken Raiders to be individuals whose lives hold value.

Much like the stormtroopers prior to the sequel trilogy, the Tusken Raiders were meant to be seen as a faceless group of disposable bad guys in the earlier eras of the "Star Wars" franchise. But whereas "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" famously chooses to humanize the stormtroopers by having Finn (John Boyega) take off his helmet and reveal his face, the property's movies have yet to give the Raiders the same such treatment. If you want to know what they look like, you'll have to search beyond the films.