Ginger Vs. Mary Ann: Who Did Gilligan's Island Creator Sherwood Schwartz Prefer?
Sherwood Schwartz's sitcom "Gilligan's Island" debuted in 1964, and it was, for the bulk of its three-season run, a pretty big hit. Critics notoriously disliked the show for being too lightweight, disposable, and disconnected from reality, but audiences loved the show's broad slapstick, archetypal characterizations, and overall silliness. The show, as many know, struck a sweet syndication deal after it was canceled, allowing it to be rerun in perpetuity. "Gilligan's Island" reruns remained on the air for decades, allowing the show to seep deep into the public consciousness. The characters became new Jungian archetypes, and the theme song became a national anthem of sorts. Several generations of kids were raised on "Gilligan's Island" without their parents intending it. The show just made its way into our eyeballs.
Those same generations came of age watching the seven "Gilligan's Island" actors, and at least one of them was likely a Boomer — or a Gen-Xer's — first crush. Most often mentioned in this regard are Ginger (Tina Louise) and Mary Ann (Dawn Wells). Ginger was a gorgeous, glamorous movie star who frequently used playacting as therapy; she aided the other castaways with their mental health. Mary Ann was a friendly, gregarious farmer who helped cultivate food on the Island; her constant good spirits were a sign that everything was going well.
The "Ginger vs. Mary Ann" debate has playfully proliferated for many years, often reaching a fever pitch equal to "Betty vs. Veronica" or "Kirk vs. Picard" arguments. There will never be a winner in such arguments, of course, but fans live to bicker. Schwartz himself revealed his views on the Ginger/Mary Ann preference debate in a 2003 interview with the website Retrocrush. Schwartz ... prefers Mary Ann.
Sherwood Schwartz prefers Mary Ann, but for professional reasons
Schwartz doesn't become the least bit prurient when discussing Ginger or Mary Ann and doesn't discuss them as potential crush objects. Given that he was Louise and Wells' boss, he likely couldn't; his relationship with both actresses was never anything but professional. As such, his input on the Ginger vs. Mary Ann debate had to be taken from that perspective. As such, he was quoted as saying:
"My favorite from a producer perspective was Mary Ann. Tina had a certain amount of temperament. She's also a very good singer."
There are several stories from the set that Tina Louise was slightly difficult to get along with. She famously refused to participate in any "Gilligan's Island" follow-up shows, and she didn't always get along terribly well with her co-stars. Wells once revealed that she and Louise worked well together, but never became close friends. It's also known among fans that Louise negotiated a contract stipulation for "Gilligan's Island" that would let her credit come last in the theme song. This stipulation led to Wells and co-star Russell Johnson being named as "And the rest" instead of their character names. It wasn't until Bob Denver pulled rank — he threatened to put his own credit after hers — that Louise capitulated. This, it seems, was emblematic of Louise's star-like attitude.
Not that Louise was a diva, but Wells seemed to be far more of a team player. As such, Schwartz preferred Mary Ann.
Years after "Island," Louise came to peace with her association with Ginger and had a better time talking to fans. Louise, 91 in 2025, is the last surviving member of the cast.