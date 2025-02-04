Why Cartoon Characters Wear The Same Clothes Everyday

In a classic episode of "The Simpsons," routine ne'er do well and lovestruck youngster Bart Simpson can't figure out why he's not boyfriend material. "Is it my overbite, the fact that I've been wearing the same clothes day in and day out for the past five years?" Of course, now it's been a bit more than five years given that "The Simpsons" is the longest-running primetime scripted series ever. In fact, the matter of a routine wardrobe stretches across all long-running animated characters, literally stitching their outfits into their iconic look. Just like Lisa Simpson's dress that's shaped like a badminton shuttlecock or Peter Griffin's white shirt and green trousers combo, all of these iconic characters wear the same thing over and over again. But why is that the case? The answer is far more sensible than you think and is a trick that stretches back to some of the founding and equally favored characters of early animation.

Just like in the early days of animation when the likes of Felix the Cat and Mickey Mouse always wore white gloves to provide a simple template for their artists, a single outfit being used at length was another cheat code. Characters are always stuck in the same threads because it makes animating sequences so much easier, whereas wardrobe changes would take a lot longer for projects to get finished. Over time though, one-and-done outfits proved to be valuable for different reasons, like when those popular characters became something worth marketing beyond screens and onto shelves instead.