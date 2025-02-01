Is Metacritic's Worst-Rated 2024 Movie Worth Watching For Free?

For those who decided that studio flicks like "Madame Web" or "Rebel Moon" were among the worst film of 2024, do I have some good news for you: they weren't even close. Some brave critics, or even braver explorers of the deep trenches of 2024's cinematic offerings may have much more dire stories for you, telling tales of Neil Marshall's dumb actioner "The Duchess," or Sean McNamara's embarrassing deification of Ronald Reagan in "Reagan." Have you even heard of the Nick Frost horror sitcom spoof "Krazy House," or the Netflix Biblical drama "Mary"?

The above-mentioned films all have one thing in common: they were voted among the ten worst films of the year, as gauged by Metacritic. Metacritic, for those who don't visit the website, is a film review aggregator. The site gathers together multiple professionally written reviews and boils each one down to a score of one to 100. It then calculates the average score across all its collected reviews, getting a general sense of whether or not a film was reviewed positively or negatively. Like Rotten Tomatoes, it's hardly scientific — film opinions are not a science — but it's a good way to get a very wide idea of how the critical community is responding to something.

When it comes to the worst-reviewed films of the year, however, one stands out below all the rest. Gino J.H. McKoy's sci-fi thriller "Lumina" starring Eric Roberts. Metacritic's aggregator found that "Lumina" racked up an average score of six out of 100 (based on only four reviews). Because its reviews were all deemed negative, "Lumina" also has an unenviable 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Lumina" is being offered for free from Amazon, if you sign up for a free trial. It still may not be worth the money.