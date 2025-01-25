Why Fuzz From Star Trek: Section 31 Looks So Familiar

Before its cancellation and move to Netflix in late 2023, Max's "Warrior" ranked among the best things on TV. The perennially unsung 19th century martial arts crime drama has led a beleaguered life but could still potentially get another season if it proves adequately successful on Netflix. For now, however, fans who have already binged the show will simply have to make do with a rewatch ... and, while they're at it, spotting some surprising guest stars.

In the stellar "Warrior" season 3, one such guest star is none other than Sven Ruygrok. He appears in episode 6, titled "A Soft Heart Will Do You No Favors," as the notable but conflicted antagonist Carter. As Richard Lee (Tom Weston-Jones) and Wang Chao (Hoon Lee) find themselves chained aboard a train that's moving toward the former's native Georgia, they have to brush away their personal differences to survive the wrath of Aunt Violet (Patricia Boyer), whose sons Lee killed. Carter is one of Lee's cousins, and Lee is extremely saddened to find out that the promising youngster has been reduced to little more than a henchman — especially since it's partially because of Lee's own actions.

Chao and Lee ultimately escape the clutches of the wrathful family, and things end in a way that gives us every reason to believe that this is the last we'll see of Carter. As such, whether "Warrior" ever gets to continue its story or not, Ruygrok's fans can at least rest assured that his character's arc comes to a fairly definite conclusion.