Warrior Season 3 Review: Still The Best Thing On TV You're Not Watching

"Warrior" is probably the best thing on television right now that isn't getting the attention it deserves. The series — inspired by an eight-page treatment Bruce Lee sadly couldn't make on his own due to his untimely passing — could be described in our current pop culture as a cross between "Deadwood" and "John Wick." Those comps, however, don't do it justice. "Warrior" is its own show, one that explores complex relationships (familial and otherwise) and the political machinations that revolve around the Tongs battling for power within 19th-century San Francisco's Chinatown.

The third season picks up right where we left things at the end of season 2: the two Tongs — the Hop Wei and the Long Zii — are still at each other's throats with brother and sister, Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) and Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), on opposite sides. Mai Ling has come up in the ranks at Long Zii and is now their leader with an eye for expansion, while Ah Sahm now serves under his pal Young Jun (Jason Tobin), who — after ousting his father in a coup — is having difficulty living up to the former leader's legacy.

Season 3 of "Warrior" also starts out with a reminder of how this series is different than anything else currently available on television: a fight scene that puts pretty much any other fight scene on any other show to shame. Previous seasons of "Warrior" have left a high bar for action sequences, especially the set piece in the penultimate episode of season 2, which gave us an impeccably choreographed blowout on the streets of Chinatown that depicts the real-life 1877 San Francisco riots between the Irish and Chinese in bloody detail.