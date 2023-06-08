Warrior Season 3 Trailer: The Best Action Show That You're Not Watching Is Back
Do you watch "Warrior"? Do you even know what "Warrior" is? It's one of the best damn action shows on TV! And yet it feels like absolutely no one talks about it, which is weird, because ... again, it's one of the best action shows on TV. It's kind of like "Peaky Blinders," but with martial arts. Fights! Romance! A period setting! People wearing cool suits! This show has it all, folks! And if that isn't enough for you, just know that the series is based on the writings of Bruce Lee, a guy who knew a thing or two about action.
"Warrior" ended its second season back in 2020. Then the pandemic came along and made us all ask, "What is time, anyway?" Thankfully, the show's third season is finally heading our way and will arrive on Max (still getting used to that name) this month.
To get you fired up for the new season, a new season 3 trailer awaits you below. So put on a cool suit, get in a fighting pose, and watch.
Watch the Warrior season 3 trailer
I absolutely love "Warrior," and I'm thrilled the show is coming back for a third season. I honestly didn't think it would get renewed. Why? Because as I said above, this series feels really under the radar. So much so that I wouldn't be surprised if season 3 ends up being the final season. For now, though, let's all get excited that the show is returning at all. "Warrior" is set in San Francisco in the 1870s, and follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), who emigrates to the U.S. from China. And oh yeah, he's really good at beating the crap out of people. As a result of his fighting skills, Ah Sahm gets mixed up in a gang war. Don't you hate when that happens?
Here's the synopsis for season 3:
In the wake of the race riots that upended Chinatown in season two, Mai Ling uses her government connections to consolidate power, while Ah Sahm and the Hop Wei must find new ways to survive.
The cast includes Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, Kieran Bew, Dean Jagger, Tom Weston-Jones, Hoon Lee, Perry Yung, Langley Kirkwood, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Chelsea Muirhead, Mark Dacascos, and Joe Taslim. "Warrior" season 3 punches its way onto Max with three episodes on June 29, 2023.