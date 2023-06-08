Warrior Season 3 Trailer: The Best Action Show That You're Not Watching Is Back

Do you watch "Warrior"? Do you even know what "Warrior" is? It's one of the best damn action shows on TV! And yet it feels like absolutely no one talks about it, which is weird, because ... again, it's one of the best action shows on TV. It's kind of like "Peaky Blinders," but with martial arts. Fights! Romance! A period setting! People wearing cool suits! This show has it all, folks! And if that isn't enough for you, just know that the series is based on the writings of Bruce Lee, a guy who knew a thing or two about action.

"Warrior" ended its second season back in 2020. Then the pandemic came along and made us all ask, "What is time, anyway?" Thankfully, the show's third season is finally heading our way and will arrive on Max (still getting used to that name) this month.

To get you fired up for the new season, a new season 3 trailer awaits you below. So put on a cool suit, get in a fighting pose, and watch.