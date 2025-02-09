Eli Roth Almost Directed A Major Stephen King Flop

In 2009, ShockTillYouDrop received an update from Roth regarding his version of the film, which never came to pass. "I walked off 'Cell' kind of quietly," he admitted. "There was just sort of a difference in opinion on how to make the film and what the story should be, and there's a different direction the studio wants to go with it." The creative disagreement was a mild one that led to an epiphany for Roth and his own direction going forward. "I said, 'I'm not really interested in doing the film this way. You guys go ahead and I'm going to make my own films.' I've also learned that I really am only interested in directing original stories that I write, that's another thing I learned through that whole process."

There's really no telling if "Cell" staying on Eli Roth's to-do list would've been better or worse than the film we ended up with. As much as Williams' take on the film was torn to shreds, it's worth noting that the original directing choice has had some big misses over the years, as well. The "Hostel" director got his groove back with holiday-focussed horror, "Thanksgiving," but this was quickly followed up with video game adaptation "Borderlands," which became the biggest box-office bomb of 2024. Maybe if Roth had picked up "Cell" we might've had a hit on our hands. Perhaps though, there are just some Stephen King stories that should have never left the page to begin with.