How Section 31 Connects To Star Trek's Most Famous Villain

Black alert! This article contains major spoilers for "Star Trek: Section 31."

The somewhat hit-or-miss "Star Trek" series "Discovery" might have come to an abrupt end with its fifth season in 2024, but its legacy continues in the form of "Section 31." Essentially a spin-off film following (former) Emperor Philippa Georgiou's (Michelle Yeoh) exploits as a renegade in the distant reaches of space, the newest installment represents the farthest the franchise has ever felt from home. In place of a buttoned-up Starfleet captain and a crew of loyal officers, we're taken on a wild ride by a gang of misfits and possible saboteurs — all of whom look at Georgiou as little more than a means to an end. But even though this "Trek" movie feels utterly unlike any Trek before, one key character detail connects "Section 31" with the property's most famous villain of all.

Every member of the special operations team tasked with finding and "persuading" Georgiou to help them on their mission harbors secrets of their own, and none more so than new addition Alok Sahar. Played by Omari Hardwick, this antihero initially comes across as a bit of a blank slate. Sure, Alok instantly commands respect and proves to be the one agent capable of standing toe to toe with Georgiou herself. But while everyone else brings a highly-specialized set of tools to the fray, he mostly just seems like, well, a normal guy.

However, all of our preconceptions get flipped on their head when Alok finally reveals what his entire deal really is: he's an "Augment" whose origin parallels that of a certain "Star Trek" superman named Khan Noonien Singh.