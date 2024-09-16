Sam Richardson's Star Trek: Section 31 Role Has A Connection To The Undiscovered Country

As of this writing, Trekkies haven't been given too many details about the upcoming TV movie "Star Trek: Section 31." A recent teaser trailer revealed a lot, however. As was known, Section 31 is the shady, black ops division of Starfleet, tasked with infiltrating dangerous crime lairs or manipulating local politics to their own ends. They're the morally compromised arm of "Star Trek." In the upcoming film, the division is led by Empress Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), who was previously a recurring character on "Star Trek: Discovery." Georgiou, to recap, was rescued from the evil "mirror" universe where she was a vicious tyrant who murdered millions. Now, after a slight redemption arc, she's been put in charge of a cadre of spies.

Said characters are a ragtag group of freelance badasses. The "Section 31" cast includes Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, and James Hiroyuki Liao.

Sam Richardson also appears in the movie as a member of Georgiou's team. The "I Think You Should Leave" and "Hocus Pocus 2" actor talked about his "Star Trek" role on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast (via Trek Movie), disclosing that he is playing a Chameloid — a shape-shifting species not seen in the sci-fi franchise since the 1991 film "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country." One might not recall the species' name, but one will almost certainly recall the character of Martia, played by supermodel Iman. Martia was a character James Kirk (William Shatner) and Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) encountered when they had been thrown into a Klingon prison located on a distant, arctic planet. She used her shape-shifting abilities to help Kirk and McCoy escape prison, before ultimately revealing herself to be in league with the film's evil conspirators.

However, despite them being members of the same species, Richardson was a little baffled as to why his character didn't choose to look like Iman.