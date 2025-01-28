The One Thing Missing From Young Sheldon, According To Raegan Revord

During an interview with ScreenRant, "Young Sheldon" star Raegan Revord — who played Missy Cooper on the "Big Bang Theory" prequel-spinoff series — was asked to look back at the show's seven season run and think if there'd been any missed opportunities along the way. Upon doing so, she said that the one big thing she wished the show had done was include more flashbacks.

"I honestly have always wanted to see flashbacks with Mary and George [Cooper] whenever they were younger," Revord explained. "It was whenever Mary had Sheldon and Missy that she became more of the religious kind of mom, but whenever she had Georgie, she was still kind of rebellious. I think it would be fun to see that. We haven't really ever seen that side of her, and I think seeing them younger and more carefree, almost, would be a lot of fun."

"Young Sheldon" does admittedly show a little bit of Mary's slide into becoming a more strict, religious figure, but the show seems bound by sitcom conventions to keep that transition very gradual and subtle. It's only with the series' final episodes, as the Cooper family reels in the aftermath of George Sr.'s untimely death, that viewers can really appreciate the arc they got with Mary. This is when she makes a more dramatic turn towards being the sort of high-strung mother figure we meet throughout "The Big Bang Theory." The series certainly does imply that Mary used to be a lot more carefree in her youth, as Revord noted, but we tragically never get to see it.