Why The Big Bang Theory Season 11 Had To Cut A Stephen Hawking Tribute
"The Big Bang Theory" seems like an innocent show about lovable nerds, but it's actually pretty provocative at times. For example, one raunchy scene got an entire episode banned in the United Kingdom, and the CBS sitcom was also temporarily outlawed in China for violating a broadcast rules. Chuck Lorre, Billy Prady, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland's comedy is no stranger to controversy, in other words, so upon learning that some scenes had to be cut, you'd be forgiven for assuming they were too saucy. However, the show's tribute to Stephen Hawking following his passing was removed for practical reasons, and no offense was caused.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, season 11's "The Bow Tie Asymmetry" episode originally included a scene where Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) receives a pocket watch with an engraving that reads, "Sheldon, I'm so glad you finally married Amy. It's about time." Unfortunately, the scene was cut due to time restrictions, but Holland revealed the purpose behind it:
"The wedding was a big episode and it seemed like a good chance to pay some tribute to him. Steve Molaro had this idea that Hawking could have sent a gift before he passed. He had the idea for the gift and for the inscription and we contacted Professor Hawking's family to get their blessing. They were very nice and excited for us to do it. I'm glad it will be somewhere."
That said, the missing scene was acquired by THR, and it's a fitting end to Hawking's "Big Bang Theory" story. After all, the real-life scientist was one of the series' most prominent guest stars.
Stephen Hawking appeared in several episodes of The Big Bang Theory
While he built his legacy in scientific fields, Stephen Hawking was no stranger to acting. The acclaimed theoretical physicist lent his skills to shows like "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "The Simpsons," and "Futurama," mostly playing himself. Given that "The Big Bang Theory" is a sitcom about physics, it only made sense to include him in some capacity.
Hawking's first "Big Bang Theory" cameo came in season 5, in the aptly-titled "The Hawking Excitation" episode. This one sees him meet Sheldon Cooper, and he points out a math error in the socially awkward physicist's paper about the Higgs boson particle. Sheldon hates being told that he's wrong — in fact, it's enough to make him turn on anyone — but he soon realizes that his peer was correct and subsequently faints right in front of him. Elsewhere, in season 11's "The Proposal Proposal," he gives Sheldon his blessing to marry Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), which makes the aforementioned wedding gift all the sweeter.
The real-world scientist graced seven episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" overall, either in-person, as a voice actor, or as a remote control puppet. As such, it was only right that the creators included a tribute to him, even if it had to be removed from the final cut.
"The Big Bang Theory" is currently streaming in its entirety on Max.