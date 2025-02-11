Why The Big Bang Theory Season 11 Had To Cut A Stephen Hawking Tribute

"The Big Bang Theory" seems like an innocent show about lovable nerds, but it's actually pretty provocative at times. For example, one raunchy scene got an entire episode banned in the United Kingdom, and the CBS sitcom was also temporarily outlawed in China for violating a broadcast rules. Chuck Lorre, Billy Prady, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland's comedy is no stranger to controversy, in other words, so upon learning that some scenes had to be cut, you'd be forgiven for assuming they were too saucy. However, the show's tribute to Stephen Hawking following his passing was removed for practical reasons, and no offense was caused.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, season 11's "The Bow Tie Asymmetry" episode originally included a scene where Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) receives a pocket watch with an engraving that reads, "Sheldon, I'm so glad you finally married Amy. It's about time." Unfortunately, the scene was cut due to time restrictions, but Holland revealed the purpose behind it:

"The wedding was a big episode and it seemed like a good chance to pay some tribute to him. Steve Molaro had this idea that Hawking could have sent a gift before he passed. He had the idea for the gift and for the inscription and we contacted Professor Hawking's family to get their blessing. They were very nice and excited for us to do it. I'm glad it will be somewhere."

That said, the missing scene was acquired by THR, and it's a fitting end to Hawking's "Big Bang Theory" story. After all, the real-life scientist was one of the series' most prominent guest stars.