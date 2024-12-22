The Raunchy Big Bang Theory Scene That Got An Episode Banned In The UK

"The Big Bang Theory" is no stranger to removed scenes. In fact, one of the pilot episode's scenes aged so badly that it was removed from syndication by creator Chuck Lorre. Still, while the CBS sitcom isn't generally known for its adults only content, it does know how to play naughty on occasion. In fact, one particular scene of the show got a little too frisky for British advertisers, and as a result, it was removed from the UK version of the episode in question (via The Mirror).

The scene takes place in "The Big Bang Theory" season 10, episode 7, titled "The Veracity Elasticity." It shows Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) in BDSM gear, with the former chained to a St. Andrew's Cross. The shirtless Leonard is wearing a leather harness and a collar, while Penny is decked in a corset with a somewhat revealing neckline and a fetish cap. The costumes are quite far removed from the show's usual fare of Green Lantern shirts and peculiar turtlenecks, and while the whole thing is played for laughs, the carnal implications of this sequence are quite clear.

As such, while the scene isn't going to fool anyone into thinking that the show has suddenly started exploring a radically different genre, it's not all that strange that some UK advertisers — who, after all, were unlikely to expect such moments in the usually very family-friendly sitcom — started clearing their throats and raising their index fingers as soon as they noticed. As a result of this, the BDSM scene had to be cut away from the UK version of "The Veracity Elasticity."