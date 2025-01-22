Out Of Alcatraz Is A Crime Comic Straight Out Of A Hitchcock Film [Exclusive Preview]

Alcatraz has now been a museum for longer than it was ever a prison, but it remains the most famous prison in pop culture. The very name "Alcatraz" connotes an inescapable prison — except three men did escape in 1962, a year before the prison closed.

These were Frank Morris and brothers John and Clarence Anglin, who tried to row to freedom on the shore. (A fourth prisoner, Allen West, was part of the breakout plan but failed to escape his cell in time.) Authorities ultimately concluded that the escapees' raft never made it to land and they drowned, but with no bodies, imaginations have run wild about their fates. The new comic "Out Of Alcatraz" by writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Tyler Crook will run with the premise that the men did make it to land, but did they ever find freedom? Oni Press has shared an exclusive preview of "Out of Alcatraz" #1 with /Film (via Superfan Promo), including three previously unseen pages. These might help shed some light on that question.

Cantwell is best known to TV fans for co-creating "Halt and Catch Fire," a "Mad Men" style four season drama about the early days of the Silicon Valley computer revolution. However, he has also built up a prolific comic writing career; his work includes a 10-issue "Doctor Doom" solo series at Marvel and "Briar," a dark fantasy reimagining of "Sleeping Beauty" at Boom! Studios.

Crook is mostly known for drawing horror comics; he came to fame working on the "Hellboy" spin-off "B.P.R.D." He has since drawn the horror series "Harrow County" (written by Cullen Bunn) as well as writing and drawing the monster hunter series "The Lonesome Hunters." His experience drawing dark shadows, bloody violence, and haunted faces serves "Out of Alcatraz" perfectly.

Crook's cover for "Out of Alcatraz" #1 is a work of beauty, blending detailed illustration and minimalist graphics while binding form and narrative (i.e. the prison spotlight serving as the dividing lines). The orange color-and-black color scheme, shadow figure cut-outs, and uneven lettering are done in the style of Saul Bass' famous posters for "Vertigo" and "Anatomy of a Murder" — lovely and period accurate!

Oni Press

The 1962 Alcatraz escape was previously dramatized in the 1979 Clint Eastwood picture, succinctly titled "Escape From Alcatraz," where Eastwood played Morris. Directed by Eastwood's previous "Dirty Harry" director Don Siegel, "Escape" is often regarded as one of the best prison-set movies. "Out of Alcatraz," though, skips over the incarceration and follows the imagined aftermath of the escape. Crook has previously said he considers the comic akin to a "classic '60s crime/road movie."