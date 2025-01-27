Why Zeph From Star Trek: Section 31 Looks So Familiar

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for "Star Trek: Section 31."

The debut of "Section 31" marks the moment when "Star Trek" has officially gone where it never has before — the small screen. Wait, that didn't come out quite right. Obviously, every Trekkie knows that the sci-fi franchise has its roots in television, but there's something to be said for how this particular release changes the game for the first time in over 50 years. In an unprecedented move, a "Trek" film is going directly to streaming. Whether this opens up a whole new universe of possibilities for future projects or simply represents an unusual one-off situation remains to be seen. But, in many ways, "Section 31" is putting a whole new twist on this established property ... and that certainly applies to the cast as well.

Compared to the traditional and downright respectable "Trek" titles up to this point (with, perhaps, a special exception made to the offbeat, irreverent, and sadly now-canceled animated series "Lower Decks"), "Section 31" splashes a little grey onto the otherwise black-and-white moralism of the series. That's courtesy of the renegade crew of Starfleet rejects, tasked with making contact with "Star Trek: Discovery" scene-stealer Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) and recruiting her for another high-stakes mission. Rarely before (if ever) has there ever been this much action, curse words, and ruthless antiheroes all packed into a single "Trek" feature.

Given all the new additions to the cast, however, fans may be wondering exactly why one in particular stands out as much as they do. No, we're not talking about "Veep" and "The Afterparty" star Sam Richardson, we mean the very familiar actor who plays the hulking mech Zeph: Rob Kazinsky. Many viewers have definitely seen him before, and his previous roles go a long way towards explaining why he was the perfect choice for this character.