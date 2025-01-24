Severance Season 2 Has One Of Star Wars' Most Famous Sound Effects

This post contains spoilers for season 2, episode 2 of "Severance."

After ending its first season on a heart-thumping cliffhanger, "Severance" has returned to delve deeper into Lumon's dark web of conspiracies. While the latest season picks things up from the perspectives of the innies (who experience the unsettling aftermath of their revolt), episode 2 focuses on the outies, and how they are dealing with the incident that concluded season 1 of the show. While outie Dylan (Zach Cherry) struggles to get a new job due to his severed status, outie Irving (John Turturro) makes a covert payphone call while being tailed by outie Burt (Christopher Walken). Meanwhile, Helena Eagan (Britt Lower) is seen scrambling to salvage Lumon's tarnished reputation, which necessitates drastic administrative changes that feel more ominous than comforting.

Amid this subdued chaos engulfing the world outside Lumon's stark offices, outie Mark (Adam Scott) wrestles over potential revelations about his seemingly dead wife, Gemma, and is considering quitting Lumon. However, an ever-persistent Milchick (Tramell Tillman) — who has now replaced Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) as floor manager — persuades him to stay. When outie Mark encounters Ms. Cobel leaving her home, he confronts her, demanding answers about her involvement, and the deception brought about due to it. Instead of rewarding him with answers, Ms. Cobel expresses disappointment because he hasn't quit yet. "You're so easy to sway," she quips, just before attempting to drive away.

When Mark blocks her path and asks her if she knows anything about Gemma, a long, loud silence follows. Just when we think Cobel is going to open up, she backs up and nearly runs Mark over as she flees from the scene. If you listen closely, an iconic stock sound effect can be found buried beneath the sonic elements that contribute to this exact moment. You've heard this sound a thousand times before, even if you don't consciously realize it. I'm talking about Hollywood's most-used "secret" sound effect: The Wilhelm scream.