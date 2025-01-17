Severance Season 2 Reveals Just How Big Lumon Industries Is

"Severance" season 2 spoilers follow.

The mysteries of Lumon Industries continue in "Severance" season 2, and episode 1 has some interesting clues as to the true scale of the shadowy company. The season premiere takes place entirely inside the office. That means we'll still have to wait to get some answers on what's going on outside of Lumon, but new questions are already emerging.

The company has undergone some changes in the five-plus months since the end of season 1, with plenty of lip service being paid to the quality of life for innies. When Mark (Adam Scott) returns to the office, his former team at Macrodata Refinement (MDR) has been replaced by three new faces, all brought in from other Lumon branches. This gives a sense of the company's reach, as well as the disparity between branches. The employees compare notes about their old branches' respective Perpetuity Wings, bringing to light how much better-funded certain Lumon areas are. One of the employees, Dario R. (Stefano Carannante), also seems to have been stationed in Italy before, given his first language.

Later in the episode, after the original MDR crew returns, Mr. Milchik (Tramell Tillman) brings them to a newly refurbished break room. He shows them an animated video that details the events of season 1 and the subsequent reforms. In one part of the video, it's stated that Lumon operates in 206 countries, making it much larger than viewers may have previously thought.