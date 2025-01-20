Star Wars Skeleton Crew BTS Photos Reveal Cut Female Jedi
"Skeleton Crew" felt like a breath of fresh air to "Star Wars": an Amblin-inspired revamp that gave the galaxy far, far away its first proper all-ages title, an adventure starring kids way in over their heads.
The show follows a group of preteens living in an idyllic, suburban Anytown, U.S.A.-like planet, who find an old spaceship and go out into the vastness of the galaxy ... only to realize that it kind of sucks and it's full of violent pirates that want to kill them. Desperate to get back home, the kids team up with a jaded, middle-aged guy with Force abilities named Jod to try and find the way back to their home planet — which turns out also to be the home of a huge treasure that is legendary amongst pirates.
"Skeleton Crew" expands what "Star Wars" can and should be, giving us a story that is unconnected to the larger story, features no cameos from major legacy characters, and has a vastly different tone than anything we had seen before in the galaxy far, far away. It is also a show with plenty of weird little alien creatures that truly make this feel like a galaxy full of wonders.
One of the show's biggest strengths is Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood, a Jedi-trained pirate scum who is as skilled with a blade and the Force as he is treacherous and bound to only think of himself. In the finale, we finally learn Jod's backstory, and how he was found as a young boy by a Jedi on the run after the purge, but according to a new behind-the-scenes photo, it seems we almost got a look at Jod's Jedi Master.
Yasmine Al Massri shot a scene that was cut from Skeleton Crew's finale
Jod Na Nawood is one of the best characters "Star Wars" has introduced in years. He is extremely fun to watch, and is great with kids, but he's also a silver-tongue pirate who is willing to betray and sell out everyone who cares about him if it means getting his hands on some cold, hard credits. Still, there is something tragic about this guy — who is not a pirate posing as a Jedi, but is actually rather strong in the Force – having his entire worldview warped by the tragic, cruel death of his master. You see, Jod trained as a Jedi in the time after the Order 66 purge. When he and his master were discovered by the Empire's forces, they killed her in front of him.
One thing that is interesting about Jod is that he never gets redeemed in the course of "Skeleton Crew." He does some good things, sure, and his backstory is sad, but it never feels like an excuse nor a way to wipe away his evil deeds. Still, his sad backstory, could have been even sadder. Actress Yasmine Al Massri took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes images of a scene she was meant to appear in for "Skeleton Crew" where she played a Jedi — the first Arab female Jedi, in fact. Though she doesn't confirm whether or not she played Jod's master, the post contains videos of some fight training, so it would make sense that the cut scene depicted the death of Jod's master.
embed=[https://www.instagram.com/p/DE5Y_b5tgqE/]
It's unfortunate the scene got deleted, and given the abysmal ratings for "Skeleton Crew" it feels unlikely we'll get more of this story. Still, there's always the hope the flashback to the death of Jod's unnamed master will make it to the screen if Jod himself returns for more adventures.