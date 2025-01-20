Star Wars Skeleton Crew BTS Photos Reveal Cut Female Jedi

"Skeleton Crew" felt like a breath of fresh air to "Star Wars": an Amblin-inspired revamp that gave the galaxy far, far away its first proper all-ages title, an adventure starring kids way in over their heads.

The show follows a group of preteens living in an idyllic, suburban Anytown, U.S.A.-like planet, who find an old spaceship and go out into the vastness of the galaxy ... only to realize that it kind of sucks and it's full of violent pirates that want to kill them. Desperate to get back home, the kids team up with a jaded, middle-aged guy with Force abilities named Jod to try and find the way back to their home planet — which turns out also to be the home of a huge treasure that is legendary amongst pirates.

"Skeleton Crew" expands what "Star Wars" can and should be, giving us a story that is unconnected to the larger story, features no cameos from major legacy characters, and has a vastly different tone than anything we had seen before in the galaxy far, far away. It is also a show with plenty of weird little alien creatures that truly make this feel like a galaxy full of wonders.

One of the show's biggest strengths is Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood, a Jedi-trained pirate scum who is as skilled with a blade and the Force as he is treacherous and bound to only think of himself. In the finale, we finally learn Jod's backstory, and how he was found as a young boy by a Jedi on the run after the purge, but according to a new behind-the-scenes photo, it seems we almost got a look at Jod's Jedi Master.