Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 8 Gives Jod A Tragic Jedi Backstory

In trying to explain to Wim how the galaxy really works, Jod reveals what feels like a deep truth about himself. He was a kid who, much like Ezra Bridger from "Star Wars Rebels," found himself on the street struggling to survive. A Jedi then picked him up, told him he had potential, and tried to train him in the ways of the Force, only to be hunted down and destroyed as an enemy of the Republic before she could finish teaching him. It's unclear if Jod met this Jedi after Order 66 had already been declared or during the time of the Republic. Given his age, though, it seems plausible he was found during the time of the Republic by a Jedi out in the middle of nowhere, and that his master had begun to train him before returning to Coruscant to ask for the Jedi Council's blessing, only for Order 66 to be issued before that could happen.

Together, Jod and his instructor could have gone on the run. However, with his master dead, his skills in the Force honed just enough to be useful, and no where else to go, it seems Jod chose to turn to a life of crime. It's no wonder he fell in with pirates and made his way through the galaxy that way. Watching his master die and seeing the cruelty in the galaxy and a life like that taken from you would be enough to harden anyone to that sort of life.

Likewise, it's hard not to wonder: where might Jod have ended up, had his master not been killed by the Empire's Jedi hunters, and how did he escape them himself? We know from episodes of "Star Wars Rebels" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" that the Inquisitors hunted Force-sensitive adults and children alike, while Darth Vader had no qualms about killing younglings (as we saw in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith"). So, how did Jod manage to get away? Is that a hole in his story or is he stronger in the Force than he's letting on? It would be nice to learn even more about him.