Why Edward Norton Rejected One Of The Biggest Sci-Fi Hits Of All Time

Edward Norton is reportedly friends with filmmaker James Cameron, but they've only worked together on a film once: "Alita: Battle Angel," which Cameron wrote and produced and in which Norton made a cameo. Cameron also offered Norton a chance to be in "Avatar: The Way of Water" — so why did Norton pass up the chance to visit Pandora?

I still hold out hope for an "Alita" sequel — me and the entire so-called "Alita army." The first film was a pleasant surprise and there's plenty more of Yukito Kishiro's "Battle Angel" manga to adapt. The film teased that Alita (Rosa Salazar) would finally come face-to-face with Desty Nova (Norton's character), her flan-loving mad scientist nemesis.

In 2019, "Alita" director Robert Rodriguez discussed Norton's casting in an interview with Digital Spy: "[Cameron and I] both knew Ed. Neither of us had worked with Ed. But Ed's really smart. Like Jim, he's very, very smart." While Norton only appears as Nova in a few brief shots, his casting underlines the character's importance. Norton is not only an A-list actor, he's also believable as the smartest person in the world. Rian Johnson cleverly toyed with Norton's screen presence casting him as the faux-genius tech billionaire Miles Bron in "Glass Onion"

"Alita" was a passion project for James Cameron. First introduced to Kishiro's manga in the 1990s by Guillermo del Toro, Cameron spent many years trying to adapt it into a movie. But he ultimately had to choose between directing "The Way of Water" and "Alita," and so he left the latter in Rodriguez's hands. Then he tried to get Norton to join his other sci-fi blockbuster, but the actor drew a firm line in the sand. Norton explained in a 2019 interview with Total Film: