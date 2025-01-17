Nicolas Cage's Best Comedy Is Blowing Up Netflix's Top Charts

In 2022, Nicolas Cage played Nicolas Cage in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," a delightful comedy outing that saw the veteran star come across as what /Film's Jacob Hall described as "often nuanced, generally restrained, and painfully, awkwardly human." That's quite an accomplishment for Cage, who has been known for anything but his restraint in the last couple of decades. Even when he starred in the most terrifying horror movie of 2024, "Longlegs," he played the mysterious and creepy serial killer with an over-the-top relish. I went into that theater wondering if we'd see some kind of uncharacteristic restraint on Cage's behalf, but after he started scream-singing five minutes into the movie I thought, "Nope!" Not to say his performance was bad, but if you saw him in David Gordon Green's 2013 effort "Joe," you might too be hoping for more of the quietly brooding older Nic Cage and less of the gonzo performances he's become known for.

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" certainly gives Cage room to go off the rails in an effort to reclaim some ownership of his perpetually-memed facial expressions and line deliveries. But his performance in the film clearly had enough nuance to make the film more than further off-the-wall Cage nonsense.

Co-written and directed by Tom Gormican, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" sees Cage play a fictionalized version of himself whose acting career is on the rocks. The divorced actor begrudgingly accepts an offer of $1 million to appear at super-fan Javi Gutiérrez (Pedro Pascal)'s birthday party, only to end up on an odyssey that sees him working for the CIA to try and uncover the truth about Gutiérrez and his alleged arms dealing/kidnapping of a politician's daughter. Cage embraces his movie role personas to get the job done, making for full-on meta commentary on the actor's own life and career that also happens to be one of the best comedies of the last few years. Now, the film has hit Netflix and viewers have seemingly taken to its meta stylings, sending the film shooting up the charts just a day after it debuted.