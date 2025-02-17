Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Gives The Legendary Dojo Yet Another Makeover

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3.

"Cobra Kai" is many things. It is a fantastic sequel to the original "The Karate Kid," showing how the final match of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament still haunts Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence 40 years later, as the latter tries to rebuild his life after decades of misfortune. It is also a great reboot of the franchise, with a new generation of kids with their own stories, rivalries, successes, and many a karate tournament.

Still, this is a legacy sequel, and like most legacy sequels, "Cobra Kai" is at least somewhat of a pseudo-remake of its source material, but with a few changes. Here, rather than Daniel convincing old Mr. Miyagi to come out of retirement and agreeing to train the kid to defend himself from bullies and fight in a tournament, Miguel Diaz convinces Johnny to come out of retirement and train the kid to defend himself from bullies and fight in a tournament while wearing a Cobra Kai gi — making Johnny the good guy Barney Stinson on "How I Met Your Mother" always knew he was.

Before we found out Cobra Kai was actually founded in Korea and the focus shifted to Eagle Fang and then Miyagi-Do, "Cobra Kai" was all about the legacy of the titular dojo and whether you can redeem something (or someone) when their reputation had been utterly tarnished and dragged through the mud. From the first episode, back when "Cobra Kai" was streaming on the now-defunct YouTube Red platform, we followed Johnny's journey of trying to redeem Cobra Kai and make it a respectable dojo that helped kids.

Though it's been a long and arduous road filled with setbacks — like John Kreese taking control of the dojo and turning it into a violent gang (or Terry Silver taking control of the dojo and ... turning it into a violent gang) — the final episodes of "Cobra Kai" finally give the legendary dojo a new makeover and allow it to turn over a new leaf.