Scream 7's Latest Casting Has Horror Fans Scratching Their Heads

The "Scream" franchise is always throwing a curveball or two at fans with every installment, but it's safe to say this newest casting report is taking things to an even more confusing extreme. Despite getting a fresh and modernized update starting with 2022's annoyingly-titled "Scream" (which was actually the fifth movie in the property) and continuing with "Scream VI," the future of the horror brand has remained somewhat up in the air following the twin departures of new leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Of course, that hasn't stopped Paramount from attempting to forge on ahead anyway with these proven money-making sequels by doubling down on nostalgia, bringing back Neve Campbell's final girl Sidney Prescott for "Scream 7" and even roping in original architect/writer Kevin Williamson as director, too.

Now, however, the latest twist in this saga is raising a lot more questions than answers for fans.

Deadline has revealed that a fresh face will be joining the cast of the upcoming seventh "Scream" film: "Community" star Joel McHale, who's been cast as Sidney's husband Mark. That might sound odd to longtime fans since, of course, a character and potential love interest named Mark Kincaid already appeared way back during 2000's "Scream 3," a cop memorably played by Patrick Dempsey. So, it stands to reason that the decisionmakers simply couldn't get Dempsey back for whatever reason and simply recast the role with another handsome hunk ... right? Nope! Apparently, Deadline is claiming that McHale is portraying a different character, named Mark Evans, who ended up catching Sidney's eye at some point in the past and will finally be making an on-screen appearance after only being mentioned offhandedly (along with the couple's children) in previous movies.

Confused? Yeah, we are, too. Let's try to make sense of this news below.