The Two Cobra Kai Characters Who Literally Get Away With Murder

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3.

"Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3 doesn't hesitate to give its main characters their just desserts. While the show sweeps several members of its extensive cast to the sidelines out of necessity, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) inner circles get perfectly satisfactory happy endings, each tailor made for the character in question. Likewise, the franchise's two biggest overarching antagonists get a thematically appropriate send-off, as 1980s uber-villains John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) die in an explosive and extremely 1980s-coded yacht punch-up.

However, not everyone gets what they deserve. In fact, by the time the credits roll for the series finale, titled "Ex-Degenerate," two major characters quite literally get away with murder.

Desiring to gain control of the Korean branch of Cobra Kai, Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) kills her own grandfather Kim Sun-Yung (C. S. Lee) at the end of Episode 11, "Into the Fire." Likewise, Feng "Sensei Wolf" Xiao (Lewis Tan) is seen quite happily and deliberately using his Shaolin Sunset technique to kick a helpless opponent to death during a Bangkok cage fight in the "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 2 episode "Blood In Blood Out." Neither character faces any repercussions for their deadly actions, however, and in the grand scheme of things, both of them actually end the show with major wins under their belts.