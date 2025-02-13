Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Kills Off Two Major Karate Kid Characters In One Fell Swoop

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3.

Have you ever wondered why karate seems to be the be-all and end-all for most "Cobra Kai" characters — even ones who don't seem all that interested in spending their lives as a competitive athlete? The show's final block of episodes examines this question on many fronts, as some characters embrace the martial art as a proper calling and others set out to explore other avenues of life. However, no two characters' arcs depict the fallout of an obsessive karate life better than those of John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), two villains who have been part of the franchise since the original "The Karate Kid" trilogy.

Kreese and Silver are the franchise's greatest antagonists by a wide margin, but their different teaching methods and clashes over Cobra Kai's direction send them on a collision course not long after Kreese brings Silver back in the mix in "Cobra Kai" Season 4. The third part of the final season of "Cobra Kai" continues to show the effect karate has had on their lives and brings their mutual animosity to an explosive end.

In Episode 14, "Strike Last," a redemption-seeking Kreese sneaks aboard Silver's yacht just in time to stop Dennis (William Christopher Ford) from fulfilling Terry's orders to target Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) family. After the henchman is neutralized, the two arch-villains embark on a brutal battle to the death, with the younger and fitter Silver eventually gaining the upper hand. At the last second before Silver strangles him, Kreese manages to reach his smoldering cigar and toss it in a nearby pool of gasoline, and the ensuing explosion takes out the two villains (and, presumably, the unconscious Dennis).