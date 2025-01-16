Did Kelsey Grammer Really Fire Two Babies From Frasier?

Look, I, like an entire generation of '90s kids, love Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane. Across four decades, the actor has demonstrated a remarkable talent for playing a character who is at once warm and affable yet also insufferably pompous. Grammer has never once missed a step playing Dr. Crane, even in the neither remarkable yet disappointing "Frasier" revival series currently streaming on Paramount+. From his debut in "Cheers" to his current streaming-age exploits, Frasier has been a delight to watch as portrayed by Grammer.

But the actor's tenure as the beloved psychiatrist hasn't been without some questionable moments. Take, for instance, the time he became so frustrated by his "Frasier" co-star that he lightly chastised him for being "silly" and garnering "so much attention." At first, his comments seemed like a tongue-in-cheek ribbing from the sitcom star, but then his 1995 memoir came out and the tone took a more serious turn. "The only difficulty I have is when people start believing he's an actor," wrote Grammer of his colleague. "Acting to me is a craft, not a reflex. It takes years to master, and though it does have its rewards, the reward I seek is not a hot dog." Who is Grammer getting so upset about? A dog.

Moose the dog played Eddie in the original sitcom (along with his son, Enzo) and evidently wasn't Grammer's favorite cast member. You might think the man was being facetious in an attempt to carry over some of the comedy from his illustrious sitcom career. But that's not entirely clear from his memoir, which continues, "Moose does tricks; I memorize lines, say words, even walk around and stuff. But I don't need a trainer standing off-camera, gesticulating wildly and waving around a piece of meat, to know where I'm supposed to look."

The history of dodgy Grammer quotes continued with his not-so-modest contention that his character alone was the key to the success of "Frasier" — a patently "silly" thing to say considering the original series had one of the finest ensembles yet assembled for the small screen. Now, further evidence in favor of Grammer's own "silliness" might well have emerged, though much like with his dog hissy fit, it remains unclear just how serious the man is.