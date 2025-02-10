Is Wonder Based On A True Story?

The 10-year-old Auggie, his parents, Isabel and Nate, and older sister Via are fictional characters. Auggie's journey at Beecher Prep dealing with bullies, being photoshopped out of the class picture, and winning the science fair is brought to the screen by writers Stephen Chbosky, Steven Conrad, and Jack Thorne, based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. The challenges the Pullmans go through, however, are real for so many families.

According to the American Cleft Palate Craniofacial Association, Treacher Collins syndrome (TCS) is a rare genetic disorder, also known as mandibulofacial dysostosis, that affects 1 in 50,000 newborns. Although this is a rare disease, there are many children who live with TCS or other similar facial differences.

While "Wonder" delicately showcases the experiences faced by those living with a disability and their family members, the movie and book can resonate with anyone who has ever struggled to fit in. Everyone can relate to feelings of isolation, loneliness, or being made to feel different. Palacio once recalled receiving an email from a 91-year-old woman after the release of her book, who shared a memory about girls being nasty to her in the lunchroom when she was 13. As she told NPR in 2013:

"I read it to kids when I speak to them because it reminds them just how much their actions are remembered by people, and do you want to be remembered eight decades later by someone for an act of unkindness or an act of kindness. Your actions are remembered, and you have the power to not only make someone's day, but to change someone's life."

This powerful message is what makes "Wonder" so inspiring. Even if the finer details are fictionalized, the movie has a strong real-life impact.