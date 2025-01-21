It Ends With Us Parents Guide: Why The Blake Lively Movie Is Rated PG-13

Although "It Ends With Us" helped save the box office in 2024, the fact is that we probably won't get a sequel, especially when you consider that the two stars are currently embroiled in multiple lawsuits against each other. (In brief, Blake Lively filed a civil complaint in California against Justin Baldoni, alleging that he sexually harassed her and created a hostile work environment while filming "It Ends With Us," at which point Baldoni sued The New York Times over their coverage of the complaint. Lively then sued Baldoni in federal court; as of this writing, nothing has been settled.)

There is a written sequel to "It Ends With Us," though; in 2022, Colleen Hoover published "It Starts With Us," which splits its focus between Lily and Atlas as they try to forge ahead with a relationship despite near-constant obstacles. Despite his history of violence, Lily is attempting to co-parent with Ryle, an endeavor that's already not going well and is further complicated by Atlas' presence in Lily's life. Meanwhile, Atlas, who dealt with an abusive mother of his own, discovers that his younger brother Josh has run away from home and takes the boy in. If "It Starts With Us" ever got adapted into a film, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Lively herself could take over as the director ... but based on the fact that Baldoni and Lively will probably only show up in the same place going forward in a courtroom, we can probably rule out the existence of a film adaptation of "It Starts With Us."

"It Ends With Us" is rated PG-13 and is available to stream on Netflix now.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

