A Blake Lively Movie On Netflix's Top 10 Is A Must Watch For It Ends With Us Fans

Last year, none other than Deadpool's own wife booted "Deadpool & Wolverine" out of the box office number one spot. That is to say, at a time when "Deadpool & Wolverine" was seemingly unbeatable at the box office, star Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively hit number one with her adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel "It Ends with Us." The movie might well be mired in controversy following accusations of sexual harassment on-set, but the "It Ends with Us" behind-the-scenes drama can't take away from the movie's success.

The romantic drama stars Lively as Lily Bloom, a woman confronting the reality of her abusive relationship, with the "Gossip Girl" alum delivering a solid performance in a film that otherwise failed to wow critics. But that surely doesn't matter to Lively, as her $25 million movie not only managed to dethrone her husband's superhero blockbuster, but also grossed $350 million worldwide.

Now, while we await more news on whether "It Ends with Us" will get a sequel and, indeed, end with that one movie, Lively is at least enjoying a small Netflix renaissance. Nine years before the release of "It Ends With Us," Blake Lively starred in a film that currently bears the exact same Rotten Tomatoes score as her recent box office triumph (the critic score is, unhappily, decidedly less triumphant at 55%.) Now, this 2015 romantic fantasy is making a run up the streamer's charts.