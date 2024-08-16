Blake Lively's Best Movie On Rotten Tomatoes Came Out Over A Decade Ago

Blake Lively has always made interesting choices as an artist. As /Film's Hannah Shaw-Williams noted while writing about the larger-than-anticipated box office debut for Lively's romantic drama "It Ends with Us," the "Gossip Girl" alum is the rare actor to become "a reliable star of so-called 'chick flicks' i.e. movies overtly marketed towards a female audience" in recent years. This dates back to her breakout role nearly 20 years ago in Ken Kwapis' "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," a deeply earnest coming-of-age film that also happens to be about a pair of jeans that magically fits four teen girls with decidedly different body types. It's a good movie!

As she settled into adulthood, Lively continued to branch out, collaborating with auteurs like Rebecca Miller and Oliver Stone while primarily focusing on low-to-mid-budget, non-franchise fare at a time when such films were being banished to the direct-to-streaming realm. ("Green Lantern," for all its notoriety, is the exception in her oeuvre.) That's not to say she hasn't made any missteps along the way, like collaborating with Woody Allen on "Café Society" around the time that the disturbing allegations against him had re-emerged — to say nothing of her and Ryan Reynolds' infamous plantation wedding ceremony, which the pair have since apologized for. Despite that and the currently-unfolding story that is the reported behind-the-scenes drama on "It Ends with Us," Lively's output has never been fully eclipsed by her off-screen life.

A quick survey of her filmography on Rotten Tomatoes will reveal that Lively has often been the toast of critics — and, frankly, some of her films deserve better than the "splat" they've been assigned on the website (see also: "The Age of Adaline," which also features one of Harrison Ford's best performances). But which one ranks the highest?