5 Reasons Why Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera Dominated The Box Office

January is a historically slow month at the box office. Aside from awards season movies expanding into wider release, there usually aren't too many big films to draw sizable crowds. Of course, that can open the door for the occasional underdog to win the day. Case in point, "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" is the first new hit of 2025, as the sequel topped the charts this past weekend. Gerard Butler's Big Nick and O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s Donnie still have the juice, it turns out.

The sequel, which was written and directed by Christian Gudegast, opened to $15.5 million domestically, essentially matching the opening of the original "Den of Thieves" ($15.2 million). That's a pretty impressive audience retention, considering that the first film reached theaters in 2018, a full seven years ago. That was also a very different time for the industry, pre-pandemic. Hence, it's nice to see that a mid-budget action flick such as this can still draw a crowd. Good thing "Den of Thieves" didn't become a TV show instead, which it almost did.

This is also a much-needed win for Lionsgate, as the studio was in pretty rough shape heading into the year. 2024 was Lionsgate's worst-ever year at the box office, with the likes of "The Crow," "Never Let Go," "The Killers Game," and "Borderlands" (among others) all bombing in theaters. To say that this win was welcome for the studio would be a dramatic understatement.

So, what went right here? What allowed "Den of Thieves 2" to triumph over the likes of "Mufasa: The Lion King" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 3?" We're going to go over the biggest reasons why this sequel was a winner at the box office. Let's get into it.