Where To Watch The Twilight Zone Online
One of the stranger inconveniences of the modern streaming era is just how difficult it can be to find a classic TV show on streaming. Not only are major streaming platforms like Netflix suspiciously lacking with older films in their collection, but even recent shows are surprisingly hard to find. ("Westworld," a show that aired on HBO as recently as 2022, is no longer available on HBO's streaming service, Max.)
Rod Serling's exceptional anthology series "The Twilight Zone" is no exception. Although it was once available on Netflix up until 2021, today it's primarily available on Paramount+, a service you can usually get added on top of your Amazon Video or Apple TV+ subscription. If you get the Paramount+ With Showtime option ($12.99 a month in America), you'll get to watch the show with no ads except a brief one at the very beginning; if you get the Paramount+ Essential package ($7.99), you'll have to sit through regular commercial breaks. (Worth noting: Both options come with a weekly free trial.)
You can also watch the show for free on the PlutoTV or FreeVee streaming services, although be aware that there is no ad-free option on either of those. There are also options to buy the show outright on Fandango At Home, Amazon Video, and the Microsoft Store. At Amazon, prices start at $2.99 per episode (or $1.99 for Standard Definition), and $28.49 for the first season ($20.09 in SD). The best bargain, at least at the time of this writing, appears to be Microsoft's deal of buying the entire show (all 156 episodes) for just $79.99 (HD or SD).
Long-term, the safest bet for The Twilight Zone is physical media
Many people find it frustrating that such a huge, landmark TV show like "The Twilight Zone" doesn't come free or without ads at pretty much any of the major streaming platforms. It's also frustrating how often a TV show's streaming home tends to change; I for one have often looked up where to stream a TV show, only to find that the fairly recent article pointing me in the right direction was out of date because the show had already moved to a different streamer.
That's why the safest bet to keep access to your favorite TV shows or movies is to invest in physical media. A streaming service can add or remove a show from the platform at any moment, whereas the DVD manufacturers will never break into your home and take your DVDs away from you. Buying "The Twilight Zone" box set may be more expensive than buying it from a streaming service, but it's a more reliable investment overall. Physical media also protects you from streaming service's tendency to alter/remove controversial episodes or scenes. The Michael Jackson-centric "Stark Raving Dad" from "The Simpsons" is nearly impossible to find online, for instance, but fans who own the season 3 DVD can still watch the episode any time.
It's also worth noting that many public libraries still have a DVD section you can take advantage of for free. If you already own a DVD player and a library card and you want to watch "The Twilight Zone" with no ads, there's a good chance you can get access to the whole series without paying another dime.