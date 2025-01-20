Where To Watch The Twilight Zone Online

One of the stranger inconveniences of the modern streaming era is just how difficult it can be to find a classic TV show on streaming. Not only are major streaming platforms like Netflix suspiciously lacking with older films in their collection, but even recent shows are surprisingly hard to find. ("Westworld," a show that aired on HBO as recently as 2022, is no longer available on HBO's streaming service, Max.)

Rod Serling's exceptional anthology series "The Twilight Zone" is no exception. Although it was once available on Netflix up until 2021, today it's primarily available on Paramount+, a service you can usually get added on top of your Amazon Video or Apple TV+ subscription. If you get the Paramount+ With Showtime option ($12.99 a month in America), you'll get to watch the show with no ads except a brief one at the very beginning; if you get the Paramount+ Essential package ($7.99), you'll have to sit through regular commercial breaks. (Worth noting: Both options come with a weekly free trial.)

You can also watch the show for free on the PlutoTV or FreeVee streaming services, although be aware that there is no ad-free option on either of those. There are also options to buy the show outright on Fandango At Home, Amazon Video, and the Microsoft Store. At Amazon, prices start at $2.99 per episode (or $1.99 for Standard Definition), and $28.49 for the first season ($20.09 in SD). The best bargain, at least at the time of this writing, appears to be Microsoft's deal of buying the entire show (all 156 episodes) for just $79.99 (HD or SD).