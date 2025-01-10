The L.A. Fires Have Clarified The True Villain Of A 2024 Disaster Movie

Two nights ago, my wife and I snuffed out the dozen scattered tea lights that had been illuminating our apartment while electricians worked around the clock to restore the power, even as the wind uprooted century-old trees around them. Within a few hours, we were stuffing our go-bags into the trunk, overflowing with the six Ps (people/pets, papers/phone numbers/documents, prescriptions, pictures, personal tech, and plastic/credit cards) to evacuate to safety. I'm fortunate that my apartment building is still standing, but the last update I received was from a friend saying, "It looks like 'Silent Hill' out here." I need to sleep, but I haven't slept, too beguiled by the 24-hour news reporting of the devastating fires ravaging Los Angeles County, and watching in horror with eyes too dry from the smoke suffocating out any semblance of fresh air.

The annihilation is unimaginable. Tabloid publications plaster before and after photos of multi-million dollar celebrity mansions leveled into rubble. Meanwhile, local news stations interview crying families from working-class backgrounds who pick through the debris of family homes, and drones capture the sight of mobile home estates leveled into empty lots. "You can replace things, you can't replace people" is a platitude soaked in toxic positivity, lobbied by people who have never known the feeling of losing everything. We will spend years debating "who is to blame," while mutual aid foundations desperately try to help the thousands of people who are now without a home, adding to the already catastrophic number of unhoused civilians.

"We will rebuild," has been repeated a lot through gritted teeth and deep sighs that feel like a backdraft, but rebuilding takes time, supplies, labor, and money. Unfortunately, as we inch closer toward an oligarchy, there are undoubtedly people watching the news of obliteration not with empathy or horror, but with dollar signs in their eyes. I always turn to movies during difficult times (see also: my experiences watching the "Inside Out" movies), but it's hard when real life looks like the emotional cutaway of something made by Roland Emmerich.

It's especially hard in the wake of "Twisters," which highlights a predatory villain so despicable it should radicalize anyone watching at home.