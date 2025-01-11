The Best Horror Movies Streaming This Month Will Give You Winter Chills (January 2025)

Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video.

Okay, this is a bit of a cheat, because "The Terror" is a TV series and not a movie. But look, this is my list, and I can do what I want. Plus: "The Terror" feels highly underrated, and I'm happy to have any chance to highlight it. For the purposes of this entry, we're talking about the first season only (the show is an anthology series, so season 2 is a completely different story — and it's not very good). Season 1 is based on the novel of the same name by Dan Simmons, which in turn was based on the true story of the lost expedition of the two ships the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, which set out to locate the Northwest Passage in the late 1800s, only to vanish (the ships were later found in the 2010s). In real life, the two ships got trapped in the ice in the Arctic and the men perished. In Simmons' novel, and the subsequent TV adaptation, something supernatural is at play. And there are more human horrors here as well — like cannibalism. Gothic and bleak, "The Terror" season 1 is horror TV done right.