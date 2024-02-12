What Kurt Russell Initially Detested About John Carpenter's The Thing

In its credits, John Carpenter's 1982 alien invasion film "The Thing" is based on John W. Campbell's 1938 novella "Who Goes There?," but owes far more of a creative debt to Christian Nyby's 1951 adaptation "The Thing from Another World." Carpenter loved Nyby's film, and even featured a clip of it in his 1978 horror film "Halloween." "The Thing" notoriously bombed on its initial release, a failure some chalk up to the presence of Steven Spielberg's ultra-sentimental "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" which opened only two weeks before. It seems that audiences wanted sweetness and wonderment in 1982, and likely felt the paranoia, death, violence, and gloppy ooze in Carpenter's film to be too much of a bleak throwback.

In the ensuing decades, genre fans rescued "The Thing," coming to appreciate its eerie, dreadful atmosphere, its harder-than-stone characters, and its amazing, amazing practical creature effects (provided by Rob Bottin). In 2024, "The Thing" is often hailed as one of the best monster movies ever made.

"The Thing" is set at a remote Arctic research station populated by grizzled, grumpy men who are barely weathering the isolation. In the lead is MacReady, played by Kurt Russel, one of Carpenter's most frequent collaborators. A dog, fleeing a nearby Norwegian outpost, runs to the American station after some Norwegians attempt to shoot it from a helicopter. Both the American characters and the audience gradually learn that the dog is a shape-shifting monster from space that absorbs its prey and hides out among humans. The Thing invades, but no one knows who is who.

In a video interview with GQ, Russell talked about MacReady, and he had no issues with his character's grizzled, tough qualities. He did, however, hate the sombrero.