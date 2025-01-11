Why Kevin Costner's Dune Audition Didn't Work Out

By now, everybody knows there are a lot of things wrong with "Dune" 1984. The film has lived in a special kind of infamy since David Lynch and Universal Pictures unleashed it upon the world, when the $40 million sci-fi epic bombed at the box office and courted nothing but critical scorn. Still, there are those who argue that "Dune" is much better than its reputation suggests, and Denis Villeneuve's recent big-screen treatment of Frank Herbert's novel has given rise to plenty of "Dune" 1984 revisionism.

One of the most interesting things about Lynch's ill-fated film, however, isn't necessarily how critics and audiences overlooked its many charms back in 1984, but how many what-ifs surrounded the project. The amount of directors in line to shoot this movie was, for example, frankly dizzying, with everyone from Ridley Scott to David Lean circling the project. Then, once Lynch was finally confirmed as director, he spent six months working on a script alongside co-writers Eric Bergren and Christopher De Vore, only to abandon much of what the trio created to rewrite the film a full five times.

What would "Dune" be like had Ridley Scott been at the helm? How much less "Lynchian" would it be had its director preserved Bergen and De Vore's contributions? Perhaps even more intriguing is the question of how the film would have fared had Lynch cast some of the many actors who were, at one time, considered for the movie and have since become major stars — including a young Kevin Costner, who would likely have had a much different career had he been cast in the lead role.