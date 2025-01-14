Only A Sith Deals In Absolutes: The True Meaning Of Obi-Wan Kenobi's Star Wars Quote

"Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" is littered with iconic lines, many of which have become infamous over the years thanks to the ever-churning mill that is the "Star Wars" prequel meme industry. "Unlimited power," "I am the Senate," "I have the high ground," and even otherwise innocuous phrases like "Hello there" and "Do it" have all achieved a kind of immortality in the fandom and pop culture at large, for one reason or another. "Only a Sith deals in absolutes" is another such line, spoken by Obi-Wan Kenobi just before his climactic lightsaber duel with Anakin Skywalker on Mustafar.

This particular line, like "I have the high ground," has been the subject of intense scrutiny for years because, at face value, it just doesn't seem to make a lot of sense. The line itself is an absolute statement — the claim that only Sith deals in absolutes — which makes the very core of it seem contradictory coming from a Jedi. Is this just another instance of George Lucas desperately needing an editor, or is there something else going on here? Well, the latter explanation may be true to some extent, but as is often true with the stranger corners of the prequel trilogy, there is a method to the madness as well.

While his particular choice of words may not be the most accurate, Obi-Wan is zeroing in on the uniquely narrow viewpoint of the Sith, who see everything in terms of power. At the same time, the inherent contradiction in his statement points to the larger contradictions of the Jedi Order itself.