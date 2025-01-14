Only A Sith Deals In Absolutes: The True Meaning Of Obi-Wan Kenobi's Star Wars Quote
"Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" is littered with iconic lines, many of which have become infamous over the years thanks to the ever-churning mill that is the "Star Wars" prequel meme industry. "Unlimited power," "I am the Senate," "I have the high ground," and even otherwise innocuous phrases like "Hello there" and "Do it" have all achieved a kind of immortality in the fandom and pop culture at large, for one reason or another. "Only a Sith deals in absolutes" is another such line, spoken by Obi-Wan Kenobi just before his climactic lightsaber duel with Anakin Skywalker on Mustafar.
This particular line, like "I have the high ground," has been the subject of intense scrutiny for years because, at face value, it just doesn't seem to make a lot of sense. The line itself is an absolute statement — the claim that only Sith deals in absolutes — which makes the very core of it seem contradictory coming from a Jedi. Is this just another instance of George Lucas desperately needing an editor, or is there something else going on here? Well, the latter explanation may be true to some extent, but as is often true with the stranger corners of the prequel trilogy, there is a method to the madness as well.
While his particular choice of words may not be the most accurate, Obi-Wan is zeroing in on the uniquely narrow viewpoint of the Sith, who see everything in terms of power. At the same time, the inherent contradiction in his statement points to the larger contradictions of the Jedi Order itself.
Obi-Wan is talking about how the Sith only care about power
When Obi-Wan says that only Sith deal in absolutes, he's probably talking about the sharp dichotomy through which they see the world. The line that sparks this declaration is Anakin saying, "If you're not with me, then you're my enemy." While Obi-Wan's quote is an absolute in itself, he's talking about something more specific.
In the Sith doctrine, power governs all. The Sith Code in "Star Wars" reads as follows: "Peace is a lie. There is only Passion. Through Passion, I gain Strength. Through Strength, I gain Power. Through Power, I gain Victory. Through Victory, my chains are Broken. The Force shall free me." In Anakin's new mindset, anyone who stands between him and absolute power should be crushed, and it's just for him to crush them. If power is the only thing that really matters — the only avenue to true freedom — then they truly are his enemy.
Of course, reality isn't so cut and dry. The Sith mindset is severely limited, as it assumes an innate selfishness in all beings. When Obi-Wan hears Anakin speaking this way, he realizes that there's no way to talk him down. Because Anakin now believes in power as the absolute goal, no compromise will convince him. And so, Obi-Wan draws his lightsaber and prepares for battle. "I will do what I must," he says, and the fight begins.
Obi-Wan is wrong about the Jedi in Star Wars
While Obi-Wan's assessment of the Sith doctrine is pretty spot-on, there's still an inherent contradiction in his line, "Only a Sith deals in absolutes." That statement is absolute, and it shows that he, too, in his own way, is unwilling to compromise. That's pretty justified in this particular moment, which occurs just after a Sith-eyed Anakin nearly chokes Padmé to death and starts talking about ruling the galaxy. But at the same time, it suggests that Anakin isn't entirely wrong about the corruption within the Jedi Order.
Let's be extremely clear here: Anakin is polluted by the dark side, by his own fears, and commits heinous crimes. But the spark that lights that fire comes from fair and honest critiques of the Jedi. The rigid dogma of the order, and the council specifically, often keeps them from doing the most to help people. They have their own absolutism, and Anakin sees this clearly, while Obi-Wan denies it.
The Jedi's rejection of all attachment, even that which might encourage positive actions, is a questionable absolute. The order's forsaking of all emotions is an absolute. While these disciplines exist with good intentions, they leave the Jedi vulnerable and corruptible. Yes, it's Anakin's attack and Order 66 that ultimately wipe them out, but they willingly do the Senate's dirty work for years before that, often at the expense of the citizens of the Republic. It's frustrating that Obi-Wan can only recognize the errors in the Sith way of thinking, and it's telling that his accusation of Anakin is itself a contradiction.
How Only a Sith deals in absolutes became one of the biggest Star Wars memes
I've just written a lot of words trying to explain "Only a Sith deals in absolutes," but for most people, it's not some deep revelation about Sith dogma or Obi-Wan Kenobi's denial about the Jedi's corruption. It's a meme line, and one of the most infamous meme lines in the entire "Star Wars" franchise, which is full of them. So how did we get here?
Well, for starters, "Revenge of the Sith" is the most heavily memed entry in all of "Star Wars" — more than "They fly now," more than Jar Jar Binks. Lines like "I don't like sand" may have a higher profile, but the sheer volume of fan-favorite quotes from the third prequel outmatch any other "Star Wars" movie. Maybe it's the film's operatic nature, the high drama, the extreme line reads. Maybe 2005 was just the right sweet spot for Internet culture to dive in on George Lucas' distinctive writing style. Whatever the exact reason, the result is clear: If you're a "Star Wars" line and you want to enter the meme pantheon, you have the best chances if you appear in "Revenge of the Sith." The odd contradiction of this particular line only added to its virality online.
Only a Sith deals in absolutes, but every "Star Wars" fan deals in prequel memes.