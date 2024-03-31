George Lucas Originally Rejected Anakin's Sith Eyes In Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith

Say what you will of "Star Wars," but you can't deny the franchise is great with thematically-consistent visual choices. When a Force user is meant to be bad, they've got a red lightsaber and they're dressed up in scary dark clothing. When the character's meant to be good, they've got a blue/green lightsaber and they're wearing friendly light clothing (with exceptions like Luke Skywalker at the start of "Return of the Jedi"). It's perhaps a little too simple, but it was a great idea on creator George Lucas's part to come up with a type of futuristic sword that straight-up tells you what sort of person its owner is. Talk about taking visual shorthand to the next level.

Outside of clothing and choice of weapon, "Star Wars" is also quick to use appearances to indicate morality. The morally righteous Leia is conventionally attractive, whereas the evil Palpatine has yellow eyes and wrinkly skin. There are plenty of exceptions to the rule of course — see Yoda or Admiral Ackbar — but generally speaking, a character with reptilian facial features is probably not gonna end up on the side of the light.

In episode 3, "Revenge of the Sith," the visual shorthand around the Sith also extends to Anakin's eyes, which switch over from blue to a snake-like yellow once the character has been fully seduced by the dark side. It's the perfect indication to the audience that Anakin's past the point of no return; they say the eyes are the windows to the soul, and now Anakin's eyes have been tinted to an unnatural, threatening color. Despite all this, Lucas wasn't entirely sold on the idea when Hayden Christensen, who played the young adult Anakin, first brought it up.