What Is Star Wars' Code Of The Sith? The Dark Side Mantra Explained

"Peace is a lie," the poem begins, "There is only passion. Through passion, I gain strength. Through strength, I gain power. Through power, I gain victory. Through victory, my chains are broken. The Force shall free me."

Six simple sentences that have led souls toward the despair of evil and helped them drag a galaxy with them down into that abyss. You see, this is the Code of the Sith (the "Qotsisajak") from "Star Wars," the practitioners of the dark side of the Force.

This mantra was written by David Gaider while writing for the 2003 video game "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic," as part of the game's divulging into the background of the Sith. It has since been embraced by the "Star Wars" canon, appearing in plenty more media thereafter. When Darth Maul first returned as a delirious wreck in "The Clone Wars," his actor Sam Witwer (a "Star Wars" superfan) suggested he be incoherently reciting the Sith Code. Appropriately enough, the Code is also quoted in the 2021 book "Secrets of the Sith" by Marc Sumerak.

The meaning of the Code is plain enough, but what do these words reveal (especially since their origin lies in an evil far more real than a cult of malevolent space wizards)? Let's break it down.