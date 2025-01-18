Johnny Galecki's 5 Favorite The Big Bang Theory Episodes

When you consider the fact that Johnny Galecki starred as experimental physicist Leonard Hofstadter for 12 seasons and the same number of years on "The Big Bang Theory," it's probably not a huge surprise that the guy prefers some episodes to others. (In fact, for a while, Galecki and his co-star Kaley Cuoco, who was also his real-life girlfriend for a short time, straight up thought showrunner and creator Chuck Lorre was pranking them; he was not.) So which episodes did Galecki particularly love? In an interview with TBS, which airs "The Big Bang Theory" in syndication — helping the main cast rake in a solid income even though the show ended in 2019 — he specifically mentioned five episodes that occupy a special place in his heart, in no particular order.

Galecki begins with the season 3 episode "The Wheaton Recurrence," which features real-life "Star Trek" veteran Wil Wheaton (who almost turned down the opportunity to appear in the role as himself) as an antagonist to Leonard's on-screen best friend and roommate Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). While the whole gang, including Wheaton, is out bowling, Leonard tells his girlfriend Penny (Cuoco) that he loves her ... and as Penny feels shy about saying it back, Wheaton eggs her on and ends up basically causing Leonard and Penny's breakup. "It was the very personal moments, such as the character having his heart broken, that permitted us to mature him," Galecki said of Leonard's experience in the episode. "That was always exciting as I knew it would be a changed Leonard moving forward. Still Leonard, but that I'd need to consider that he would see things differently."