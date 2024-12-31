The Big Bang Theory Creator Raised Eyebrows With Certain Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki Scenes

Showmances — meaning, when two actors meet on the set of a project and end up dating — can be difficult, especially if their characters are dating. (In fact, some actors who played on-screen couples couldn't stand each other, which brings a whole new level of stress to the process.) All of this is to say that, on "The Big Bang Theory," Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki — who played the on-again, off-again couple Penny and Leonard Hofstadter on Chuck Lorre's hit sitcom — ended up dating in real life but ended up splitting even as their characters continued their relationship, and the pair were both convinced that Lorre added specific scenes to episodes just to be a little stinker.

In Jessica Radloff's book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Cuoco and Galecki explained their entire relationship timeline — including the early days when they kept their tryst "secret" from the cast and crew — and regarding their split, she told the author that she and Galecki were suspicious about some scenes they were handed after their breakup. "All of a sudden, we started noticing there were extra makeout scenes for our characters, and/or sex scenes," Cuoco recalled. "I was like, "I think Chuck is f***ing with us!" We were convinced. Convinced! Like, 'Yeah, they want to date and break up on my show, well, here you go!' and he was writing all the little doodads in there."

Galecki agreed. "Even though it was organic for the characters, I think he would f*** with us," he said. "If it was an accident, it was a very timely accident."