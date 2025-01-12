Before Breaking Bad, Jonathan Banks Stole The Show As A Star Trek Guest Star

Jonathan Banks is the kind of actor that automatically elevates whatever he's in. Many first discovered him through his role as fixer Mike Ehrmantraut on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," where his soulful performance helped audiences care deeply for a troubled man in a despicable line of work, while others found him through his role as cartoon duck drawing criminology professor Buzz Hickey in season 5 of the college sitcom "Community." He's a fantastic performer who brings some surprisingly different characters to life, and back in the 1990s, he stole the show in a guest role on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

"Deep Space Nine" often delved into darker topics than was typical for the "Star Trek" franchise, and in season 1, episode 12, "Battle Lines," several members of the DS9 crew were thrust into a truly unpleasant situation on a moon where the inhabitants cannot die. Banks stars as Golin Shel-la, the leader of one of two warring factions on the moon, and he's a standout even among the regular cast, who are all great themselves. Banks has been acting on television since the 1970s and has so many guest appearances on shows that his IMDb listing feels like it goes on for an eternity. Even so, his role on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" is among his best.