A Scheduling Conflict Changed The Look Of An Entire Sci-Fi Franchise

When James Cameron and his producing partner Gale Anne Hurd set out to make "The Terminator" they encountered so many setbacks it's a wonder the film ever came to fruition. Cameron, who'd had a disastrous experience serving as an interim director on 1982's "Piranha II: The Spawning," needed a movie that would essentially launch his filmmaking career, but with little directing experience, getting anything off the ground by himself was going to be difficult. Thankfully, he and Hurd managed to scrape together the funds needed to shoot a version of Cameron's own story about a killer cyborg sent back in time on a murderous mission. But getting the funding was just the first hurdle.

Once Cameron cast Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role, he had to wait for the actor to become available, which held up production for six to eight months. Then, when he finally became available, it transpired that the Austrian actor was contracted to shoot another project, leaving Cameron and co. to shoot Sarah Connor actress Linda Hamilton in her solo scenes. Unfortunately, Hamilton injured her ankle, which meant she was unable to film the bulk of her scenes which involved a lot of running and physical activity. Meanwhile the budget for the whole movie was stretched thin across its production, making for a tumultuous and chaotic shoot that somehow yielded one of the best sci-fi movies of all time.

But it turns out these production delays actually ended up helping "The Terminator" become as iconic as it has in the years since its 1984 debut. In fact, they helped the entire "Terminator" franchise establish a visual identity that has remained part of the saga for its entire 40-year run.