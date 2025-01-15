The Star Wars Actor Who Turned Down The Big Bang Theory

"The Big Bang Theory" is one giant ode to nerddom, so it makes sense that over the years the show featured guest stars from the biggest geeky franchises in movies and television. "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star Wil Wheaton even ended up playing a villainous version of himself for a number of episodes, and plenty of other actors also joined in on the fun. No, seriously, there are a ton of "Star Trek" actors that have guest starred on "The Big Bang Theory." But in season 7, it was time for the stars of another big sci-fi franchise to shine when superfan Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) tried to create his own Comic-Con.

In "The Convention Conundrum," Sheldon manages to find the voice of Darth Vader himself: the late, great James Earl Jones, playing himself, as he dines in a local sushi restaurant. Unlike Sheldon's interactions with many other celebrities, Jones is actually excited to spend time with him, and they end up having an adventure together. They sing karaoke, go to a carnival, and even end up pranking the woman who played Princess Leia — the late, great Carrie Fisher, also playing herself — by ringing her doorbell and running away. It's all great fun, but it turns out that the folks behind the show really wanted to try and get another "Star Wars" actor as well. Unfortunately, he wasn't interested.