Tom Holland's Favorite Movie Of All Time Is A Record-Breaking Sci-Fi Flick

Tom Holland has had a bit of a rough time outside of his Marvel exploits. In 2022 Holland announced that he'd be taking a well-earned break which will likely do the actor some good considering his career choices of late. Alongside his role as the wall-crawler Spider-Man, the British actor led a disappointing adaptation of the "Uncharted" video game and the bloated mess of a film that was the Russo brothers' "Cherry." Then there was Doug Liman's "Chaos Walking" that saw Holland trapped in a decidedly grim and shockingly late attempt to cash in on the YA dystopian craze. Even Apple TV, which has been churning out a stream of great streaming series in recent years, couldn't help Holland, who's "The Crowded Room" was met with negative reviews.

But when you're this generation's Spider-Man it will take a lot more than a few duds to end your career. Holland is now gearing up for a triumphant return that will see him front what will surely be two of the biggest movies of 2026. Holland's "Spider-Man 4" will face an unexpected box office battle when it goes up against the actor's other biggest upcoming role in Christopher Nolan's next blockbuster. That should ensure that 2026 becomes the summer of Tom Holland, as Nolan's retelling of a Greek Epic looks set to be the biggest cinematic event of that year, followed closely by the next Spidey outing.

Meanwhile, it seems Holland harbors a deep love for yet another blockbuster franchise. While he hasn't yet managed to work his way into this particular saga, that saga itself is responsible for what is the actor's favorite movie of all time.